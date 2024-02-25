 
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Penelope Cruz spills the beans on her favourite actress: 'She's so patient'

Penelope Cruz dished details about her most favourite acting sensation as she marked her presence on the red-carpet of 2024 SAG Awards.  

Speaking to the representatives from Entertainment Tonight and People Magazine, Pirates of the Caribbean alum stated, "I just saw Meryl again."

"And she’s the one that I always rush to hug. She’s always so sweet and so kind. She’s my favorite actress of all time,” she also confessed.  

Similar statements were made by Penelope during a previous chat with Deadline

At that time, the Spanish actress told the outlet, “Meryl Streep. I’m always begging my agents to take me to her set, just to bring her coffee or anything.”

“Every time I see her, I run to hug her. And she’s so patient because every time I act like this is the first time I do it," she also claimed about the 74-year-old star. 

Expressing disbelief over her mention by Meryl at the 3rd annual Academy Museum Gala, Penelope said, "It was like she knows that I exist, you know? She is my number one, number one hero and would love to work with her,” after which she signed off from the chat. 

