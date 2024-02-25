Robert Downey Jr. reveals wife's 'hidden attributes' after SAG

Robert Downey Jr. mentions the names of all of his 'acting inspirations' after receiving another honour

Photo: Robert Downey Jr. reveals his wife's 'hidden attribute' after SAG earn

Robert Downey Jr. expressed gratitude for bagging another honour for his work in Christopher Nolan’s biopic Oppenheimer.

Marking his appearance at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, the Ironman alum presented his acceptance speech and gave credit to every actor who had become an inspiration for him.

“This is actually incredibly meaningful to me, thank you very much,” Robert started.

“Why me? Why now? Why do things seem to be going my way?” he added and quipped, “Unlike my fellow nominees, I will never grow tired from the sound of my own voice.”

Robert also mentioned, “I’m going to do a name check. I have Chris Nolan in my ear. Basically the only note he gave me, ‘maybe just one with nothing on it.’”

“Teri Garr, James Spader, Anthony Michael Hall, Mel Gibson, Whoopi Goldberg, Alfre Woodard, Woody Harrelson, Holly Hunter, Kenneth Branagh, Jodie Foster, Annette Bening, Val Kilmer, Jamie Foxx, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Alden Ehrenreich, Susan Downey,” he continued to state the names of actors including his Oppenheimer co-stars.

“Now why have I added my wife’s name to this list of otherwise super talented artists that I’ve learned so much from up close over these last 40 years?” he went on to ask.

Revealing the reason for this, he gave a shoutout to his wife and concluded, “It’s because for 22 years she has flawlessly portrayed a sane and rational individual who is happily married to an actor.”