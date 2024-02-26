The prestigious SAG awards, held on Saturday, honours Andre Braugher, Mathew Perry, Angus Cloud, Lance Reddick and many more in the Memoriam segment

SAG Awards pays tribute to late stars during the ‘In Memoriam’ segment

During the 2024 SAG event that took place in Los Angeles on Saturday, the award show presented a special tribute to stars that left this world last year in a touching segment, In Memoriam.



King Kong actress, Naomi Watts introduced the segment to the attendees with a heartfelt message and said, “We have lost so many extraordinary actors in the past year, but because they touched the world with their talent, we all share their loss. To those of us who worked with them, alongside them, we feel their loss and their absence deeply”.

“Of course their memory will live on in our recollections of the precious time we shared together”, Watts added.

Accompanied by Dean Lewis’ How Do I Say Goodbye, a montage started rolling featuring many late figures including Tina Turner, Paul Reubens, Chita Rivera, Maurice Hines, Lance Reddick, Ron Cephas Jones, Ron Cephas Jones, Suzanne Somers, Alan Arkin, Tom Sizemore, Carl Weathers, Tom Wilkinson, Ryan O'Neal, Tina Turner, Billy Miller, Richard Roundtree, Tyler Christopher and many more.

Matthew Perry was a prominent figure in the montage, who died in October 2023, at the age of 54. Chandler Bing’s cause of death was detailed as acute effects of ketamine.

Angus Cloud was also featured in the segment. The actor from Euphoria passe­d away in July at his Oakland, California home, which happened just a we­ek after his dad's death. The­ cause was listed as an accidental overdose­, due to antidepressants found in his syste­m, marking a reminder of struggles with me­ntal health.

The beloved actor Andre Braugher also made an appearance in the montage. He passed away in December 2023, just two months after his lung cancer diagnosis.