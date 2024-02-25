 
menu
Sunday, February 25, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Lily Gladstone scores milestone win at 2024 SAG Awards

Lily Gladstone won the SAG Award for best lead actress on February 24, 2024

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, February 25, 2024

Lily Gladstone scores milestone win at 2024 SAG Awards
Lily Gladstone scores milestone win at 2024 SAG Awards

Lily Gladstone just continued her legacy of making history in the acting industry with another milestone win, at the SAG Awards, held on February 24, 2024.

The Killers of the Flower Moon star, was awarded the trophy for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role, on Saturday night’s ceremony held in Los Angeles.

After briefly speaking in her native Blackfoot language, she started off the English portion of her acceptance speech saying, "My friends, fellow actors, I feel the good in what you have done — what you do.”

"This has been a hard year for all of us. Those in this room, those not in this room, I'm so proud that we have gotten here in solidarity with all of our other unions," Gladstone further stated.

She continued, "Keep telling stories to everybody in this room, to everybody watching abroad. Those of you who are not actors but have a voice, have a story that needs to be heard.”

"Thank you for all of the compassionate souls in this room and all of the storytellers here tonight. Keep speaking your truths, and keep speaking up for each other," Gladstone concluded.

Lily Gladstone is the first-ever Indigenous performer to land a SAG Award in the female lead role category, winning the race against nominees, Annette Bening for Nyad, Carey Mulligan for Maestro, Margot Robbie for Barbie and Emma Stone for Poor Things. 

Taylor Swift's next album to reveal her first impression of Travis Kelce video
Taylor Swift's next album to reveal her first impression of Travis Kelce
Stan Zimmerman reflects on Golden Girls dynamics
Stan Zimmerman reflects on Golden Girls dynamics
Meghan Markle snubs father Thomas Markle with latest move? video
Meghan Markle snubs father Thomas Markle with latest move?
'The Last of Us' star Pedro Pascal nearly suffers panic attack during 2024 SAG awards video
'The Last of Us' star Pedro Pascal nearly suffers panic attack during 2024 SAG awards
Royal expert reacts to Donald Trump's remarks about Prince Harry
Royal expert reacts to Donald Trump's remarks about Prince Harry
Robert Downey Jr. reveals wife's 'hidden attributes' after SAG
Robert Downey Jr. reveals wife's 'hidden attributes' after SAG
Pawn Stars returns amidst Harrison family's tragic loss
Pawn Stars returns amidst Harrison family's tragic loss
Penelope Cruz spills the beans on her favourite actress: 'She's so patient'
Penelope Cruz spills the beans on her favourite actress: 'She's so patient'
Lily Gladstone reveals Emma Stone's texts video
Lily Gladstone reveals Emma Stone's texts
Prince Harry is ‘moving away' from Meghan Markle
Prince Harry is ‘moving away' from Meghan Markle
Cillian Murphy gets candid about early career failure
Cillian Murphy gets candid about early career failure
Barbra Streisand makes audiences well-up after major score
Barbra Streisand makes audiences well-up after major score