Lily Gladstone won the SAG Award for best lead actress on February 24, 2024

Lily Gladstone scores milestone win at 2024 SAG Awards

Lily Gladstone just continued her legacy of making history in the acting industry with another milestone win, at the SAG Awards, held on February 24, 2024.

The Killers of the Flower Moon star, was awarded the trophy for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role, on Saturday night’s ceremony held in Los Angeles.

After briefly speaking in her native Blackfoot language, she started off the English portion of her acceptance speech saying, "My friends, fellow actors, I feel the good in what you have done — what you do.”

"This has been a hard year for all of us. Those in this room, those not in this room, I'm so proud that we have gotten here in solidarity with all of our other unions," Gladstone further stated.

She continued, "Keep telling stories to everybody in this room, to everybody watching abroad. Those of you who are not actors but have a voice, have a story that needs to be heard.”

"Thank you for all of the compassionate souls in this room and all of the storytellers here tonight. Keep speaking your truths, and keep speaking up for each other," Gladstone concluded.

Lily Gladstone is the first-ever Indigenous performer to land a SAG Award in the female lead role category, winning the race against nominees, Annette Bening for Nyad, Carey Mulligan for Maestro, Margot Robbie for Barbie and Emma Stone for Poor Things.