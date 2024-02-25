Ricki Lake discussed her weight loss journey after losing 30 lbs

Ricki Lake weighs in on 'amazing' weight loss journey

Ricki Lake just got candid about her health and weight transformation, expressing her sentiments over the journey.

The former talk show host took to her official Instagram account on Saturday, February 24, 2024, to upload pictures of her after losing over 30lbs.

Lake shared insights into her weight loss and recent health journey in an elaborate caption where she wrote, “Hi friends. I’ve been wanting to share with you what I’ve been up to these last 4 months.”





“On October 26th, 2023 I made a commitment to myself to get healthier. My husband, Ross joined me in this effort. Together we have each lost 30+ lbs,” she continued.

Reflecting on her journey she further stated, “I really want to share, because we did this without relying on a pharmaceutical. (Not that there is anything wrong with that.) But neither of us were prediabetic and both of us felt like we wanted to at least try and do it on our own.”

“Being 55 and in perimenopause, I was a bit worried that my body would not drop the lbs like it had in the past. I am so so proud of us. I feel amazing. I feel strong,” Ricki Lake concluded.