Jessica Alba, Reese Witherspoon 'up in arms' over business

Sunday, February 25, 2024
Tensions' brew' between Jessica Alba and Reese Witherspoon after the former pushes into the latter's turf

Jessica Alba has reportedly locked horns with Reese Witherspoon after she decided to expand into the media industry, where the latter is excelling.

It comes after the Fantastic Four actress doubled down on the expansion of her The Honest Company, seemingly in line with the success model of fellow star's media company Hello Sunshine.

However, according to a report, the 47-year-old is not taking the development lightly.

"Reese is extremely territorial," the bird chirped. "She does not appreciate Jessica trying to copy her success!"

Insiders confided the movie actresses hushed up their tensions in front of the camera.

Behind it, however, the Cruel Intentions star is fuming over the 42-year-old's eyes on copying her successes in the media business, especially since her fortune is nosediving.

Well-placed sources told RadarOnline overnight Jessica's dream of becoming a billionaire was shattered after her brand shed a colossal sum in value.

"Jessica was on track to become a billionaire, and almost overnight that dream crashed," referring to a plummet of company value from $1.7 billion to $228 million.

"Now she's hell-bent on reenergizing her company and expanding into new markets," the tipster tattled.

"She's taking a page from Reese and is trying to make it more of a lifestyle brand."

Spilling beans on Jessica's plans, the insider shared, "Jessica wants to do podcasts, reality TV series, and live events, much to Reese's annoyance."

"With her marriage over and her kids becoming adults, Reese is not going to let anybody take a bit from her apple without consequences!"

