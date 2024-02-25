Meghan Markle to keep details of kids Archie and Lilibet ‘sparse' in new podcast

Meghan Markle is set to launch a new podcast after 'Archetypes' fell through

Meghan Markle may discuss motherhood, but she’s not expected to go into detail about her own children - Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet - on her upcoming podcast.

Meghan has recently announced that she’s joined hands with Lemonada to re-release her Archetypes podcast and launch a new one.

Now, Ashley Rudd from Moda PR says the Duchess of Sussex will not "go into too much detail" about Archie and Lilibet” on her new podcast.

"Discussing motherhood could be a compelling and engaging topic for Meghan Markle's podcast,” she told the Daily Express.

She added: "Drawing in an audience eager to hear her unique perspective and insights on this universal aspect of life however knowing how protective of her children she is, I highly doubt she will go into too much detail [about her children]."

"[This is] especially with her the already intense intrigue the high-profile celebrity status and a member of the British Royal Family has brought her," she concluded.

During her previous podcast, Meghan kept any details about her children very sparse.

She once shared her wishes for her daughter Lilibet with guests Paris Hilton and Iliza Shlesinger, saying: "...I want my Lili to want to be educated, and want to be smart, and to pride herself on those things."