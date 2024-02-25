 
menu
Sunday, February 25, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle to keep details of kids Archie and Lilibet ‘sparse' in new podcast

Meghan Markle is set to launch a new podcast after 'Archetypes' fell through

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, February 25, 2024

Meghan Markle is set to launch a new podcast after Archetypes fell through
Meghan Markle is set to launch a new podcast after 'Archetypes' fell through

Meghan Markle may discuss motherhood, but she’s not expected to go into detail about her own children - Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet - on her upcoming podcast.

Meghan has recently announced that she’s joined hands with Lemonada to re-release her Archetypes podcast and launch a new one.

Now, Ashley Rudd from Moda PR says the Duchess of Sussex will not "go into too much detail" about Archie and Lilibet” on her new podcast.

"Discussing motherhood could be a compelling and engaging topic for Meghan Markle's podcast,” she told the Daily Express.

She added: "Drawing in an audience eager to hear her unique perspective and insights on this universal aspect of life however knowing how protective of her children she is, I highly doubt she will go into too much detail [about her children]."

"[This is] especially with her the already intense intrigue the high-profile celebrity status and a member of the British Royal Family has brought her," she concluded.

During her previous podcast, Meghan kept any details about her children very sparse.

She once shared her wishes for her daughter Lilibet with guests Paris Hilton and Iliza Shlesinger, saying: "...I want my Lili to want to be educated, and want to be smart, and to pride herself on those things."

Prince Harry knows what to expect when William is King: ‘He already feels the chill'
Prince Harry knows what to expect when William is King: ‘He already feels the chill'
Shane Gillis jokes about being 'fired' from 'SNL' during hosting gig
Shane Gillis jokes about being 'fired' from 'SNL' during hosting gig
Netflix announces new upcoming series, movies to binge watch in March 2024
Netflix announces new upcoming series, movies to binge watch in March 2024
Why Prince Harry is not likely to get US citizenship
Why Prince Harry is not likely to get US citizenship
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get new title amid King Charles latest statement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get new title amid King Charles latest statement
‘Dune: 2' receives major nod amid glowing reviews
‘Dune: 2' receives major nod amid glowing reviews
Anti-monarchy group chief shares exciting news amid King Charles cancer treatment
Anti-monarchy group chief shares exciting news amid King Charles cancer treatment
Jessica Alba, Reese Witherspoon 'up in arms' over business
Jessica Alba, Reese Witherspoon 'up in arms' over business
Kanye West, Bianca Censori's ‘hopes and wishes' come true amid Europe trip
Kanye West, Bianca Censori's ‘hopes and wishes' come true amid Europe trip
Prince Harry issued fresh warning in US amid rift with royal family video
Prince Harry issued fresh warning in US amid rift with royal family
Lily Gladstone scores milestone win at 2024 SAG Awards
Lily Gladstone scores milestone win at 2024 SAG Awards
Taylor Swift's next album to reveal her first impression of Travis Kelce video
Taylor Swift's next album to reveal her first impression of Travis Kelce