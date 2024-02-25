Tom Sandoval puts the condition of debt repayment on Ariana Madix’s case of selling their L.A. home

Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix breakup gets dirty

After a bitter split, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix drag each other to court over the dispute over their shared house in Los Angeles.



In the legal battle, the reality star is pushing to sell the home to get entirely separated from her ex.

However, Schwartz and Sandy's owner is urging the court to block the sale of the property because he alleges the 38-year-old has not repaid his $90,000 loan.

Court documents scanned by TMZ reveal that the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman is arguing for a debt to repay before the house is put up for sale, insisting a lien is attached to the property directly related to the loan.

It comes after Ariana asked the court to intervene in the dispute about selling their 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 4,453 sq. ft. house, which the ex-couple bought in 2019 for $2 million.

Apart from that, the Vanderpump Rules star demands that the house be sold in its entirety and that no “division in kind” be allowed, referring to a settlement where half of the house’s share is sold; in contrast, the other half remains with the other owner.