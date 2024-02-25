 
menu
Sunday, February 25, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix breakup gets dirty

Tom Sandoval puts the condition of debt repayment on Ariana Madix’s case of selling their L.A. home

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, February 25, 2024

Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix breakup gets dirty
Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix breakup gets dirty

After a bitter split, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix drag each other to court over the dispute over their shared house in Los Angeles.

In the legal battle, the reality star is pushing to sell the home to get entirely separated from her ex.

However, Schwartz and Sandy's owner is urging the court to block the sale of the property because he alleges the 38-year-old has not repaid his $90,000 loan.

Court documents scanned by TMZ reveal that the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman is arguing for a debt to repay before the house is put up for sale, insisting a lien is attached to the property directly related to the loan.

It comes after Ariana asked the court to intervene in the dispute about selling their 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 4,453 sq. ft. house, which the ex-couple bought in 2019 for $2 million.

Apart from that, the Vanderpump Rules star demands that the house be sold in its entirety and that no “division in kind” be allowed, referring to a settlement where half of the house’s share is sold; in contrast, the other half remains with the other owner.

Romeo Beckham, Mia Regan break silence on breakup speculations
Romeo Beckham, Mia Regan break silence on breakup speculations
‘Barbie' equates to ‘hell' in one scathing review
‘Barbie' equates to ‘hell' in one scathing review
Victoria Beckham publicly supports Mia Regan amid breakup from son Romeo
Victoria Beckham publicly supports Mia Regan amid breakup from son Romeo
How Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis entertaining Kate Middleton?
How Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis entertaining Kate Middleton?
Netflix boss promises ‘Narnia' fans big spectacle video
Netflix boss promises ‘Narnia' fans big spectacle
Jennifer Garner ‘relieved' to know beau John Miller is ‘a keeper' unlike Ben Affleck
Jennifer Garner ‘relieved' to know beau John Miller is ‘a keeper' unlike Ben Affleck
Americans true feelings about King Charles abdication laid bare
Americans true feelings about King Charles abdication laid bare
Kate Middleton handling recuperation process with 'tenacity'
Kate Middleton handling recuperation process with 'tenacity'
Ricki Lake weighs in on 'amazing' weight loss journey
Ricki Lake weighs in on 'amazing' weight loss journey
Pedro Pascal dishes details about 'The Last of Us: Season 2'
Pedro Pascal dishes details about 'The Last of Us: Season 2'
Kim Kardashian keeps new romance secret for fear of Kanye West? video
Kim Kardashian keeps new romance secret for fear of Kanye West?
Prince Harry knows what to expect when William is King: ‘He already feels the chill'
Prince Harry knows what to expect when William is King: ‘He already feels the chill'