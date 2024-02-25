 
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Romeo Beckham, Mia Regan break silence on breakup speculations

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan have been linked together since 2019

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, February 25, 2024

Romeo Beckham, Mia Regan part ways after 5 years of dating
Romeo Beckham just announced that he and his long-time girlfriend, Mia Regan, have gone their separate ways.

The son of David Beckham and model Mia fueled speculations regarding their breakup last week when he did not post a Valentine's Day tribute to his girlfriend.

According to DailyMail, the couple parted ways following an argument, resulting in Mia moving out of the home that they shared together.

Romeo, the 21-year-old footballer, confirmed their separation on Sunday, February 25, 2024, via his Instagram story.

Romeo Beckham, Mia Regan break silence on breakup speculations

“Mooch and I have parted ways after 5 years of love, we still have a lot of respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will,” he captioned his picture with Mia.

Meanwhile, Mia took to her official Instagram account to upload a picture with Romeo and wrote, “This is Ro, we have grown up with each other since we were 16!! Love takes different forms & paths as you mature.”

“We aren't tougher romantically but we do share lots & lots of love for one another... after 5 years we friendzoned each other,” her statement concluded.

