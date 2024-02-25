Romeo Beckham, Mia Regan break silence on breakup speculations

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan have been linked together since 2019

Romeo Beckham, Mia Regan part ways after 5 years of dating

Romeo Beckham just announced that he and his long-time girlfriend, Mia Regan, have gone their separate ways.

The son of David Beckham and model Mia fueled speculations regarding their breakup last week when he did not post a Valentine's Day tribute to his girlfriend.

According to DailyMail, the couple parted ways following an argument, resulting in Mia moving out of the home that they shared together.

Romeo, the 21-year-old footballer, confirmed their separation on Sunday, February 25, 2024, via his Instagram story.

“Mooch and I have parted ways after 5 years of love, we still have a lot of respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will,” he captioned his picture with Mia.

Meanwhile, Mia took to her official Instagram account to upload a picture with Romeo and wrote, “This is Ro, we have grown up with each other since we were 16!! Love takes different forms & paths as you mature.”

“We aren't tougher romantically but we do share lots & lots of love for one another... after 5 years we friendzoned each other,” her statement concluded.