 
menu
Monday, February 26, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Is Jennifer Aniston engaged? ‘Friends' alum sparks speculations at SAG Awards

Jennifer Aniston has not been linked to anyone romantically since Justin Theroux divorce

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, February 26, 2024

Is Jennifer Aniston engaged? ‘Friends’ alum sparks speculations at SAG Awards
Is Jennifer Aniston engaged? ‘Friends’ alum sparks speculations at SAG Awards

Jennifer Aniston set tongues wagging after flaunting a large sparkly diamond on her ring finger at the SAG Awards.

The Friends star, who was previously married to Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt and later to Justin Theroux, is believed to be engaged even though she is not linked to anyone romantically at the moment.

Aniston turned heads as she made a grand appearance at the prestigious event after being nominated for her role in The Morning Show in a figure-hugging silver dress.

Jennifer Aniston sparks engagement rumours as she makes grand appearance at SAG Awards
Jennifer Aniston sparks engagement rumours as she makes grand appearance at SAG Awards 

She looked breath taking in the dazzling outfit, featuring a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. However, a large diamond ring on her ring finger caught everyone’s attention at the event.

Since parting ways from Theroux, Aniston has not dated anyone officially and has not even linked to anyone for the past five years, confirmed a report by Daily Mail.

This comes after a report by Heat Magazine revealed that the Hollywood beauty is on a hunt for a man outside of the industry as she cannot “deal with all the ego and pretentiousness” anymore.

A source told the publication that Aniston wants someone who is “polar opposite” of men she has previously dated.

“Jennifer has always dated actors and musicians, that’s just been her type,” they said, adding, “now she’s saying she wants to break her pattern, try something totally new.”

“She’s even saying she’s open to a blue-collar type – she loves the idea of a man who builds something with his hands. It’s super-sexy to her.”

Queen Camilla son spoke about 'hangover' at Prince Harry wedding
Queen Camilla son spoke about 'hangover' at Prince Harry wedding
Kim Kardashian's son Saint scores THIS milestone in basketball
Kim Kardashian's son Saint scores THIS milestone in basketball
'Single' kylie Minogue says 'don't be afraid', asks fans to 'enjoy' freedom
'Single' kylie Minogue says 'don't be afraid', asks fans to 'enjoy' freedom
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle return to UK 'ruled out' by Royals?
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle return to UK 'ruled out' by Royals?
Prince Harry admits drugs 'wasn't very fun': 'Made me feel different'
Prince Harry admits drugs 'wasn't very fun': 'Made me feel different'
Meghan Markle 'interesting' mindset changed game for Royal Family?
Meghan Markle 'interesting' mindset changed game for Royal Family?
Taylor Swift inspired Sydney baker reflects on success amid 'Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift inspired Sydney baker reflects on success amid 'Eras Tour'
Kumar Shahani, Indian cinema pioneer, breathes his last at 83
Kumar Shahani, Indian cinema pioneer, breathes his last at 83
‘Star Wars' actor gets honest about the topic of gender
‘Star Wars' actor gets honest about the topic of gender
Taylor Swift makes candid about mass 'hallucination' at 'Eras Tour' video
Taylor Swift makes candid about mass 'hallucination' at 'Eras Tour'
Romeo Beckham, Mia Regan break silence on breakup speculations
Romeo Beckham, Mia Regan break silence on breakup speculations
‘Barbie' equates to ‘hell' in one scathing review
‘Barbie' equates to ‘hell' in one scathing review