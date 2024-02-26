Jennifer Aniston has not been linked to anyone romantically since Justin Theroux divorce

Is Jennifer Aniston engaged? ‘Friends’ alum sparks speculations at SAG Awards

Jennifer Aniston set tongues wagging after flaunting a large sparkly diamond on her ring finger at the SAG Awards.



The Friends star, who was previously married to Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt and later to Justin Theroux, is believed to be engaged even though she is not linked to anyone romantically at the moment.

Aniston turned heads as she made a grand appearance at the prestigious event after being nominated for her role in The Morning Show in a figure-hugging silver dress.

She looked breath taking in the dazzling outfit, featuring a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. However, a large diamond ring on her ring finger caught everyone’s attention at the event.

Since parting ways from Theroux, Aniston has not dated anyone officially and has not even linked to anyone for the past five years, confirmed a report by Daily Mail.

This comes after a report by Heat Magazine revealed that the Hollywood beauty is on a hunt for a man outside of the industry as she cannot “deal with all the ego and pretentiousness” anymore.

A source told the publication that Aniston wants someone who is “polar opposite” of men she has previously dated.

“Jennifer has always dated actors and musicians, that’s just been her type,” they said, adding, “now she’s saying she wants to break her pattern, try something totally new.”

“She’s even saying she’s open to a blue-collar type – she loves the idea of a man who builds something with his hands. It’s super-sexy to her.”