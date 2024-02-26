King Charles makes another major decision amid succession plans

King Charles is said to be secretly planning for his succession and Prince William, is at the heart of it

King Charles makes another major decision amid cancer treatment

Britain’s King Charles has made another major decision as the monarch is undergoing cancer treatment and secretly planning for his succession.



According to a report by The Times, the King has approved new coins to honour music legend George Michael.

The publication claimed that the Royal Mint will release new designs of the coins featuring George Michael, who was a friend of Princess Diana.

King Charles gave his assent to the new coins along with Privy Council last week.

The report went on saying the gold, silver and cupronickel coins, which have yet to be revealed, depict the singer on one side and the King on the other.

The coins will come in £2, £5, £10, £25, £100, £200 and 50p denominations.

The Wham! singer died aged 53 on Christmas Day in 2016.

Royal expert Kate Mansey shared her report for The Times on X, formerly Twitter handle, and also disclosed, “New: King Charles and Privy Council approve new coins featuring George Michael, James Bond, Star Wars and Maid Marian from Robin Hood.”

King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer and currently undergoing treatment.

There are also claims King Charles is said to be secretly planning for his succession and his heir Prince William, is at the heart of it, however the plans are being kept "highly secret."