Prince Harry, Meghan Markle changed brand strategy wins people's hearts

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle back on forefront with right brand strategy after years of backlash over Royal family attacks

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have changed their strategy from attacking the Royal family to focusing on the Duchess of Sussex’s Hollywood return.



According to The Mirror, the new strategy seems to working in the couple’s favour as they appeared to have regained their lost popularity.

Over the last couple of months, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are garnering positive headlines with their public appearances starting from the Bob Marley biopic premiere in Jamaica.

Speaking with the publication, a PR expert shed light on how the duo has redeveloped their "Brand Sussex" by diverting their focus from shattering the Royal family.

Referring to Meghan’s appearance at Variety Magazine gala in Los Angeles where she spoke of her “exciting” new projects, Lynn Carratt said, "it sounds as if they are focussed on building their brand in 2024.”

"It has also been claimed the couple are planning on moving from their Montecito mansion to LA, to be closer to Hollywood,” she added.

The expert went on to claim that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “back on the up and they have lots of work offers on the table, but the couple is said to be picking quality over quantity".

“They have just returned from a successful press tour in Canada to promote next year's Invictus games and it showed them to be developing their brand in the right way and if this type of activity continues their Brand Sussex will be able to regain their some of their lost popularity,” she continued.

"All remains to be seen now is if we see them on the Oscar’s red carpet."