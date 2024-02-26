Chris Gauthier's death was confirmed by his manager on February 23, 2024

Chris Gauthier, 'Once Upon a Time' actor breathes his last at 48

Chris Gauthier, known for his acting in the projects, Once Upon a Time, Eureka, and Smallville, passed away at the age of 48.

The talent agency, TriStar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent, confirmed the news of the actor’s death on February 23, 2024.

“As a beloved Vancouver-based character actor, Chris shared his talents with so many of us both on television and in film," the statement read.

Weighing in on the loss of the actor, the statement continued, "His loss is felt not just by his fans but by those of us who were lucky enough to know him more personally. On behalf of his family, we do ask for privacy during this time so that they are able to grieve properly.”

Chad Colvin, another actor of TriStar Appearances, took to his Facebook account, on Sunday, February 25, 2024, to grieve the loss of Gauthier.

“This still doesn't feel real. How can it? A world without you in it is a much darker place. So much so that when his wife reached out to me yesterday with the news, I wept tears of disbelief for hours,” his statement read.

Meanwhile, Chris Gauthier’s manager revealed to TV Line Sunday that the English-born Canadian actor’s death occurred “suddenly and unexpectedly” following a short-term illness.