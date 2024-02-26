In a candid conversation with NET-A-PORTER, Mexican actress Lupita Nyong’o opens up about her sudden breakup with 1 year boyfriend Selema Masekela

Lupita Nyong’o gets candid about her recent heartbreak

Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o reflects on her journey to healing after the devastating and sudden breakup with ex-boyfriend Salem Masekela.

Gracing the cover of NET-A-PORTER (Digitally PORTER), the Black Panther actress opened up about her relationship and staying authentic on social media, she shared, “I was living in a lot of pain and heartbreak, and I looked at the environment of my social media and thought I don’t want to be a part of this illusion that everything is always coming up roses.”

She continued, “Surely there is a lesson for me to learn in this, and I just want to be real about it."

The actress also hoped to find love again after her previous crushing split and said, “Our purpose in life is to love. And so you have to get back in it.”

However, the 12 Years a Slave actress has decided to keep her future relationship private. She recalled taking her relationship with Masekela public because she felt ‘sure about it’, however, highlighting her past policy of keeping relationships to oneself, she added, “That was very, very sage of me. I’m going back to those days, by the way."

It is pertinent to mention that the A Quiet Place: Day One actress shared an Instagram post on 20 October 2023, announcing her breakup, a year after going Instagram official with Masekela.



