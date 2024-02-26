 
Monday, February 26, 2024
Mason Hughes

Dave Bautista playfully quips about his Dune co-star

Army of the Dead actor and former wrestler, Dave Bautista gets candid as he speaks about working with the cast of Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part 2

Mason Hughes

Monday, February 26, 2024

Dave Bautista, a forme­r WWE wrestler, rece­ntly talked candidly about his fellow actors from the hit movie­ Dune: Part 2.

Appearing at the New York premiere of the Sci-Fi thriller movie, Bautista spoke to People Magazine and reflected, “It's really intimidating, looking over and seeing Stellan Skarsgård and looking down and seeing Christopher Walken, and seeing Timmy (Timothée Chalamet) and Zendaya and Austin (Butler) and Florence (Pugh) and Josh Brolin.”

Bautista also joked, “God, I have a man crush, a huge man crush on Josh Brolin”.

“I love him as a performer, as a human being”, he added admiring his ‘close’ colleague.

The Army of The Dead star also reminisced about his time in the Marvel franchise where he first met Brolin, he recalled, “I've known Josh for years and we really got, I think, close during our conversations, very intimate conversations during our Marvel years.”

It is noteworthy to mention here that Dave Bautista, wrestler turned actor, established his name as Drax the Destroyer from the popular Guardian of the Galaxy franchise and is now among the most sought-after talents in the entertainment world.

