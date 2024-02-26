'Dune 2' director reacts to Christopher Nolan's praise

'Dune: Part Two' director Denis Villeneuve opens up about Christopher Nolan's praise of the forthcoming film

Glowing reviews are showered on Dune: Part Two — one of them was from Christopher Nolan — who likened the film to The Empire Strikes Back. Now, filmmaker Denis Villeneuve reacts to the praise.



In a chat with GamesRadar+, the director said, "It's a comparison that I would have never dared to do myself."

"I think it's a beautiful compliment because Empire Strikes Back is by far my favourite Star Wars movie. So, it's like, coming from Chris [Nolan], an incredible compliment."

The Oppenheimer helmer previously gushed over the fantasy drama, "For me, I don't think it says too much to say that if Dune: Part One was Star Wars, this to me is very much The Empire Strikes Back, which is my favorite of the Star Wars films."

"I just think it's an incredibly exciting expansion of all of the things you introduce in the first one."

In the meantime, Dune: Part Two will hit the theatres on March 1.