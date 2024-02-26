 
menu
Monday, February 26, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Russell Crowe wants to 'change himself' before marriage

Reports suggest Russell Crowe plans to lose weight ahead of marriage

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, February 26, 2024

Russell Crowe wants to change himself before marriage
Russell Crowe wants to 'change himself' before marriage

Russell Crowe is reportedly planning to lose weight after he is set to exchange vows with fiancée Britney Theriot.

Well-placed sources reveal, "Britney loves Russell for who he is," noting, "She doesn't care what he looks like, but that doesn't mean she's not worried about his health."

The chiseled-shaped star at the time of Gladiator has since gained an unhealthy amount of weight.

"The extra weight he's carrying is hard on his body," insiders told RadarOnline.

"Russell is unapologetic about it, but he's agreed that it's time to get healthier."

But, the mole insisted, the legendary star would shed weight in an old-school way.

"He's not going to go on some crazy diet," a tipster tattled. "He plans to just start eating healthier and work out every day."

In the meantime, Russell and Britney have become acquaintances on Broken City set in 2013. In 2020, however, the duo became romantically involved.

John Carter Cash, son of Johnny Cash pays tribute to late father
John Carter Cash, son of Johnny Cash pays tribute to late father
'Euphoria' actor Javon Walton makes shocking confession about season 3
'Euphoria' actor Javon Walton makes shocking confession about season 3
Romeo Beckham likes sizzling snaps of Australian model after Mia Regan breakup
Romeo Beckham likes sizzling snaps of Australian model after Mia Regan breakup
Ariana Grande fuels fans excitement with new 'eternal sunshine' photos
Ariana Grande fuels fans excitement with new 'eternal sunshine' photos
'Dune 2' director reacts to Christopher Nolan's praise video
'Dune 2' director reacts to Christopher Nolan's praise
Rashida Jones marks 48th birthday with 'favorite fellow Pisces'
Rashida Jones marks 48th birthday with 'favorite fellow Pisces'
Jodie Turner-Smith gets candid about divorce with Joshua Jackson
Jodie Turner-Smith gets candid about divorce with Joshua Jackson
Taylor Swift 'feels like the man' at final 'Eras Tour' Sydney show
Taylor Swift 'feels like the man' at final 'Eras Tour' Sydney show
Dave Bautista playfully quips about his Dune co-star
Dave Bautista playfully quips about his Dune co-star
Netflix ‘likely' had ‘first refusal' to Prince Harry's Invictus Games documentary
Netflix ‘likely' had ‘first refusal' to Prince Harry's Invictus Games documentary
Tina Knowles, Beyonce mother grieves loss of brother
Tina Knowles, Beyonce mother grieves loss of brother
Pedro Pascal breaks silence on potentially joining MCU video
Pedro Pascal breaks silence on potentially joining MCU