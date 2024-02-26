 
Monday, February 26, 2024
Melanie Walker

'Anyone But You!' stars Glen Powell, Sydney Sweeney plan another romcom

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney's recent film 'Anyone But You!' raked $191.2 million worldwide

Melanie Walker

Monday, February 26, 2024

'Anyone But You!' stars Glen Powell, Sydney Sweeney plan another romcom

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney are already working on their next film as a couple.

Following the success of Anyone But You!, which has raked $87 million in the U.S. and $191.2 million worldwide, the 35-year-old made an exciting revelation on the SAG Awards 2023 red carpet.

The 35-year-old actor told Variety that he and Sydney are going through a bunch of scripts to pick their next romantic comedy.

“When you find somebody that you really jive with, Sydney is so easy to work with and so fun. We’re definitely trying to find the next thing. Please send us all the scripts you got. You know we’re here for it,” Glen said.

He added: "It’s been really wonderful to read a lot. Sydney reads everything, by the way, and in record time."

Praising his co-star, Glen claimed that the Euphoria actor is “the fastest reader he's ever met.”

“It takes me a little longer, but we’re reading everything and just trying to see what makes sense, what we can turn into something that audiences are going to respond to,” he shared.

