Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce love story part of Disney movie plot?

Zac Efron reacts to links between his Disney film and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story

Though Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story is undoubtedly organic and genuine, their romance is likened to Zac Efron's Disney movie, High School Musical.



Fielding the question to the rom-com's lead star, he said, "Wow, I didn't think about that," adding, "That's really cool. Shout out to all the High School Musical fans."

The connection was built on the premise that the power couple's on-field romance is familiar with the film's plot, where the female lead, Vanessa Hudgens (Gabriella), was seen cheering for her boyfriend, high school's basketball star, Zac (Troy Bolton), during the games.

"I love the whole Travis, Taylor thing. Man, I'm so happy for them," the Iron Claw star told E! News. "They're two of the best people in the world. How can you not be stoked?"