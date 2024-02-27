 
menu
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Kanye West rails against system & Adidas: 'Everybody know'

Kanye West takes to Instagram to call out Adidas over Yeezy sale while claiming system is working against him

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Kanye West rails against system & Adidas: Everybody know
Kanye West rails against system & Adidas: 'Everybody know'

Kanye West is clearly frustrated. In his new post, he called Adidas for selling Yeezy Boost 350 while claiming the system was working against him.

"Anybody who loves Ye would not buy these fake Yeezys," he began. “I never made these color ways I’m not getting paid off of them and adidas is suing me,” Ye shared on Instagram.

He continued, “All these celebrities and the public will stand against a T shirt or the color of my hat but when yall see me have my children hidden from me or see an actual Fortune 500 company rape one of your heroes in real life don’t nobody say nothing or do nothing.”

Kanye West rails against system & Adidas: 'Everybody know'

Calling out the system, he stated, “As far as the system goes What yall gone do now Take my album down again Freeze my accounts again Threaten people to not work with me again.”

“All the new non approved 350’s are cooorny and everybody know the 350 been corny."

Kanye’s rant comes after Adidas cut ties with him over antisemitic controversy in 2022.

Since the fallout, the German brand is moving forward with the sale of unsold Yeezy, worth $1.3 billion, and announcing these proceeds will go to charities.

