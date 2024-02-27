Timothee Chalamet wants to ditch Leonardo DiCaprio's advice

 
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Melanie Walker

Timothee Chalamet is planning on steering clear of Leonardo DiCaprio’s words of wisdom.

In September 2022, the 27-year-old actor revealed that his Don’t Look Up co-star once offered him career advice for Hollywood which was: “No hard drugs and no superhero movies.”

Now, in a recent interview with The New York Times, Timothee said during a press tour for Dune: Part Two that he doesn’t plan on staying away from comic book movies for too long.

“Well, Leonardo DiCaprio said to me, ‘No superhero movies, no hard drugs.’ Which I thought was very good. I follow them both! But the movie that made me want to act is a superhero movie The Dark Knight. If the script was great, if the director was great, I’d have to consider it,” he said.

Timothee spoke about his love for the Christopher Nolan movie in his acceptance speech when he won the best actor award for Call Me by Your Name at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards back in 2018.

“When I was 12 years old, after attending one of my sister Pauline’s [ballet] performances, I petitioned my Mom and grandma to see Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight’ with me,” he had recalled.

Claiming that it changed his life, Timothee continued: “I left that theater a changed man, and I’m serious about that. Heath Ledger‘s performance in that film was visceral and viral to me, and I now had the acting bug.”

