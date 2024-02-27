Meghan Markle planning 'Zoom meetings' before bringing kids to UK

Meghan Markle is worried about bringing her kids back to UK

Meghan Markle is seemingly worried about letting go as she prepares to bring her kids back to the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are planning to visit London for the 10th anniversary of Invictus Games, are apprehensive about the future.

As per OK! Magazine, a source said Harry is holding "Government-led talks" to have arrange a trip for his family.

The source added: "Harry is very keen for his entire family to join him. It’s important for him that they show a united front and focus on building bridges with the rest of the Royal Family."

However, Meghan is concerned ahead of the trip and is worried about its impact on her life.

They added: "I think Meghan knows that she hasn't been wanted in the past so why would it be any different this time around." The source said there will be "lots of calls and Zoom meetings planned"