Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Sebastian Roché set to enter the world of K-drama in March

Tuesday, February 27, 2024

There’s a French new addition to the cast of upcoming K-drama Queen of Tears and fans can’t contain their excitement as Sebastian Roché is set to take on a key role in the highly anticipated drama.

The series will air on March 9 on Netflix. It delves into the­ thrilling yet humorous love story betwe­en married couples (Baek Hyeon-Woo) and Kim Ji-Won (Hong Hae-In) who de­spite struggles, stay toge­ther.

Roché is best known as Mikael Mikaelson from the beloved vampire series The Vampire Diaries, he is set to play the role of a German doctor in the K-drama who will have an interesting relationship with the main leads.

The talented ensemble cast also includes Park Sung Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon, Park Si-hoo, Lee Joo-bin, Na Young-hee, Kim Jung-nan, Yoon Bomi, Lee Mi-sook, Lee Soo-ji and Kim Kap-soo.

Previously, it was announced that the popular Song Joong-Ki will have a spe­cial cameo in the series and fans eage­rly await a Descendants of The Sun reunion. However, his exact role remains unclear.

As for Roché, he is currently working in a Western drama 1923, opposite Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren and will reprise his role as Father Renaud in its 2nd instalment.

With the anticipation already soaring for Queen of Tears, the addition of accomplished Sebastian Roché has elevated it to new heights.

