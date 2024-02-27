Jimmy Fallon to celebrate 10 years of 'The Tonight Show' with a special program

Jimmy Fallon will take spotlight in a 2-hour event to celebrate 10 years of hosting 'The Tonight Show'

NBC is planning to celebrate 10 years with Jimmy Fallon in a special 2-hour-long program which will encapsulate Fallon’s comedic brilliance throughout the year.

Fallon told his Monday’s The Tonight Show viewers about his 10th year anniversary and said, “We’re so grateful that we get to do this job, and I want to thank everyone on our staff and crew — and of course all of you for tuning in every single night for the past ten years”.

Discussing the details of the upcoming event he shared, “To celebrate, NBC is going to air a two-hour prime time Best of Tonight Show special on May 14th — the best moments of the Tonight Show from the past ten years, featuring some of our favourite sketches, guests and musical performances."

"From ‘Tight Pants’ with Will Ferrell to me almost dating Nicole Kidman, and musical bits like ‘Classroom Instruments’ with Metallica and Adele – we’ve had so many fun moments," he added.

Fallon is the sixth host of The Tonight Show. Starting his tenure in 2014, Fallon has continuously refined the late-night format by incorporating games, contests, and dares and added uniqueness through his spot-on impressions and musical talent.



The anniversary show is slated for May 14.







