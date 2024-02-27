Taylor Swift has left Australia after her father Scott Swift assaulted a local photographer

Taylor Swift leaves Australia amid heated controversy surrounding her father

Taylor Swift has left Australia after her father, Scott Swift, landed in trouble for assaulting a local photographer, a new report has revealed.



According to Daily Mail, the Anti-Hero hitmaker left Sydney via her private jet. Her father is also said to be on board along with her team.

Swift was in Australia for her Eras Tour when her father was accused of striking photographer Ben McDonald on a Sydney wharf, as per BBC.

Australian authorities are said to be looking into allegations that Scott the photographer during the early hours of Tuesday morning while the singer and her group were leaving a superyacht.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift's father lands in trouble in Australia

"Police have been told a 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf about 2:30 am, before leaving the location,” reports reveal.

"The younger man reported the incident and inquiries are now under way by officers attached to North Shore Police Area Command,” they added.

Addressing the controversy, Swift’s team responded, "Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water.”