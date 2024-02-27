Taylor Swift is due to head to Singapore this week for further tour dates

Taylor Swift's father lands in trouble in Australia

US singer and songwriter Taylor Swift’s father Scott Swift has been landed in trouble as he has been accused of assaulting photographer in Australia.



According to reports, Australian police are investigating claims Scott assaulted a photographer when the Lover singer and her entourage were disembarking a superyacht in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The BBC reported veteran photographer Ben McDonald, 51, has accused Scott of striking his face on a Sydney wharf.

Meanwhile, the AFP quoted a police spokeswoman as saying "Police have been told a 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf about 2:30 am, before leaving the location."

"The younger man reported the incident and inquiries are now under way by officers attached to North Shore Police Area Command."

On the other hand, a spokesperson for Taylor Swift responded to the allegation with allegations of their own, claiming there had been pushing and aggression from unnamed people at the waterside.

"Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water.”

The Shake It Off crooner is currently in the midst of a worldwide blockbuster Eras Tour, which is expected to be the highest-grossing musical tour of all time at over $1 billion.

Swift is due to head to Singapore this week for further tour dates.