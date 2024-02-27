Taylor Swift and her father reportedly jetted off from Sydney following the latest allegations

Photo: Truth behind Taylor Swift father's assault allegations laid bare

Taylor Swift’ father allegedly assaulted a local photographer during his time in Sydney, Australia.

As fans will know, Taylor Swift left Australia amid latest controversy surrounding her 71-year-old father Scott Swift earlier in the day.

After her departure from Sydney through her private jet, a representative from Taylor’s team reportedly spilled the beans on the heated matter.

According to Metro UK, a team member revealed to the outlet, “Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water."

The clarification comes after a 51-year-old McDonald alleged that while he was trying to click snaps of the Eras Tour hitmaker a man “started shoving his umbrella into me and my camera” and “someone else came running at me and punched me in the left of my face,” reported Sky News.

According to the publication the photographer claimed that “it was her father.”

As per the latest findings of Daily Mail, the police have already started investigating these allegations related to the Lover songstress’ father.