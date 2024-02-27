 
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton receives sweet advice amid difficult 'recovery isolation'

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is recuperating from surgery in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor Great Park

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has received a sweet advice as she is facing difficult ‘recovery isolation’ following her abdominal surgery last month.

The sweet advice has been put forward by a health expert.

Speaking to GB News, Mike Laauwe said the future queen will be finding aspects of her recuperation "difficult." "Recovery's isolation can weigh heavily despite loving support."

According to reports, Kate Middleton is recuperating from surgery in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor Great Park.

The health expert advised, “It’s important for Kate and anyone overcoming trauma to have care addressing both physical healing and emotional challenges."

"A balanced approach is vital– nurturing the body and mind”, Mike Laauwe said and added, "I hope Kate gets the time and support she needs to renew her strength - on her own timeline."

