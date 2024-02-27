Taylor Swift sparks a new 'satanic' controversy after father's allegations

Taylor Swift has reportedly left Sydney along with her father following assault accusations

File Footage

Taylor Swift has reportedly fallen victim to another grave allegation.



As fans will know, earlier in the day reports established that the 71-year-old father of the Cruel Summer hitmaker reportedly “punched” a photographer when he was clicking pics of the popstar in Sydney, Australia.

Right after these accusations came to surface, the girlfriend of Travis Kelce departed from Sydney in her private plan along with her father.

A new finding by The Standard reported that the 35-year-old songstress is accused of performing ‘satanic rituals’ during her sold-out world tour.

Reportedly, the Boyzone star Shane Lynch claimed about musicians, “I think when you're looking at a lot of the artists out there, a lot of their stage shows are Satanic rituals live in front of 20,000 people without them realising and recognising.”

Shane even confessed that due to the “hidden satanic” messages, he has given up on listening to some music genres.

He went on to address, “You'll see a lot of hoods up and masks on and fire ceremonies.”

Referring to one of Taylor’s most recent performances at the Eras Tour, Shane declared, “Even down to Taylor Swift - one of the biggest artists in the world - you watch one of her shows and she has two or three different demonic rituals to do with the pentagrams on the ground, to do with all sorts of stuff on her stage,” reported Ireland's Sunday World newspaper.

Wrapping up the bombshell claims, he added, “But to a lot of people it's just art and that's how people are seeing it, unfortunately.”