Tuesday, February 27, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Rebecca Ferguson recalls getting 'emotionally abused' by a popular co-star

Rebecca Ferguson stars as Jessica in the super hit sci-fi movie 'Dune: Part Two' alongside Zendaya, Tom Holland

Rebecca Ferguson, who is currently starring in the sc-fi hit movie Dune: Part 2, reportedly encountered abuse by a "number one" co-star.

On Tuesday, the 40-year-old actress revealed on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast that when she was an amateur in the industry, a co-star used ‘inappropriate’ statements for her.

Keeping the name of this co-star under wraps, the Swedish acting sensation recalled, “I remember there was a moment and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn't get the scenes out.”

Nonetheless, she admitted that this high-profile person was neither Hugh Jackman nor Tom Cruise, who is also reported to possess ‘harsh temper’ on the sets.

“And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at,” she also added.

Recalling their jibes at her, Rebecca told the outlet that they would say “You call yourself an actor?”, “This is what I have to work with?”, and “What the f*** is this?” in front of the whole crew.

“I stood there just breaking,” she confessed about that time adding that even her producers never called out the abuser because of their big name.

Later in the confessional, the star recounted that one day she went to her co-star and said, “You get off my set,” before noting, “I was so scared.”

“I looked at this person and I said, "You can F off. I'm gonna work towards a tennis ball. I never want to see you again,"' she remarked and resigned from the topic. 

