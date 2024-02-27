Dua Lipa reveals the secret behind her iconic red hair

Dua Lipa dishes interesting details about what inspired her new red-haired look ahead of new album release

Dua Lipa recently revealed the inspiration behind her red hair.

As fans will know, the singing sensation, who is reportedly dating Callum Turner, debuted her Coca-Cola red locks in the video for her blockbuster single track Houdini.

Since then, the 28-year-old singer rocked her new hair color in several step-outs, and it seems that they get along well with all of her looks.

With that being said, Dua recently revealed to Allure that her upcoming album inspired her new style statement.

Speaking of her latest work, the musician shared, "It was just me in the studio while I was listening to the music [for the new record].”

She went on to add, “And I feel like I just saw the colour red a lot. And I wanted to dye my hair and do a little change."

Later in the sit-down, the Levitating hitmaker recalled, "When I think about 'Future Nostalgia', it was very pop and glitter and glamorous in certain ways.”

In conclusion, she confessed, “Now I'm much more into, like, dewy skin and clear gel in my brows. I don't feel like I need to get them any darker than they already are.”