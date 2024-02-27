Dolly Parton plays peacemaker between Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus

Dolly Parton is using her friendship with both Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus to end their feud

file footage

Dolly Parton is reportedly not ok with her old friend Billy Ray Cyrus not being in touch with his daughter Miley.



"Billy Ray and Miley are like family to Dolly," a source close to Dolly told the National Enquirer. "She's can't stand that they're not talking."

"Dolly told Miley she admires her principles, but cutting her own father out of her life is a mistake she's going to regret forever," they continued.

The source added that Dolly, who's godmother to Miley, has “told Billy Ray to apologize to Miley — even if he feels like he has nothing to apologize for!"

It’s understood that Miley and Billy Ray aren’t on speaking terms. The Flowers hitmaker was notably a maid of honor when her mom Tish married actor Dominic Purcell last August, but she snubbed her father’s wedding to Firerose two months later.

The 31-year-old singer most recently snubbed her dad during her Grammys acceptance speech. Miley was delighted to win her first Grammy at the 2024 awards, and went on to thank her mom and sister Brandi, yet made no mention of her dad.