Ben Affleck age shames Jennifer Lopez in new documentary?

Ben Affleck mocks Jennifer Lopez for hiding her correct age in new documentary

Ben Affleck seemingly knows how to cheer up his wife Jennifer Lopez.

For the unversed, Jennifer Lopez’s newest documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told touches on the hidden aspects of the multihyphenate’s self-love journey, which spans over a period of almost 20 years.

Nonetheless, her 'loving and caring' husband Ben Affleck reportedly objected to her age depicted in the intimate documentary, which is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

As the 54-year-old songstress read her plans to work on her latest projects, Ben Affleck poked fun at the age mentioned in their scripts during the documentary.

“Opening her eyes in a hospital bed, younger, age 28, and she wasn't emaciated, but exhausted,” Jennifer discussed in a somber tone.

Interrupting his wife, Ben Affleck remarked, “Technically you weren't 28, but...”.

Jennifer replied to this banter by saying, “Yep. All her friends are. But you were. You were. That's why you were not as smart as me.”

Ben also joked in response, “I love that you want to be played younger, even in the autobiographical.”

“This is not my autobiographical. This is meta. This is me using some of my story,” the singer protested.

The actor went on to add, “I see. Semi-autobiographical. It's your story, but younger.”

Wrapping up their adorable argument, Jennifer Lopez called her husband “Idiot” and moved on to a new topic.