Photo: Bella Hadid loses major contract amid new brand release

Bella Hadid, who is reportedly launching her new wellness brand, has lost a major contract.

According to the latest findings of Entertainment Tonight, Charlotte Tilbury, who is a Cosmetics giant, released the super model from her contract just 8 months after announcing Bella as the face of her beauty brand.

An insider privy to the outlet spilled the beans and said, "Hadid was released from her contract with Charlotte Tilbury.”

Before signing off, the source also revealed, “The model was notified in November and was given the reason of 'force majeure' in her contract."

Nonetheless, the reason for this sudden move has been kept under wraps.

It is pertinent to mention here that this shocking news comes after Charlotte referred to Bella and claimed that she was glad to have her on board in a promotional video last year.

The video in question starts with the make-up artist claiming, "Bella, darling! I'm so happy you're here."

In response to this affectionate welcome, the 27-year-old model responded, "Charlotte, darling! I'm so happy to be here with you, I love you."

For those unversed, force majeure is a provision in a contract which liberates both parties from obligation if an extraordinary event directly prevents one or both parties from performing.