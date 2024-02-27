 
menu
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Jennifer Lopez forces 'uncomfortable' Ben Affleck for media presence: Expert

Jennifer Lopez paid homage to Ben Affleck in her new media series 'The Greatest Love Story Never Told'

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Jennifer Lopez forces uncomfortable Ben Affleck for media presence: Expert
Jennifer Lopez forces 'uncomfortable' Ben Affleck for media presence: Expert

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s new documentary has prompted a body language expert to compare them with Kanye West and Bianca Censori.

After her semi autobiographical documentary This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, the 54-year-old pop star released another homage named The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which she dedicated to her Batman actor.

Despite declaring her love for Ben, Jennifer also admitted that he feels “uncomfortable” being her muse.

Agreeing with his wife, Ben also admitted that he did not want to be part of her autobiographical documentary.

A body language expert Judi James told Daily Mail that Jennifer seems to be “squeezing maximum drama out of her truth"' while making Ben so “uncomfortable” that he comes on as “childlike.”

“J-Lo's words and her body language overkill music soundtrack draining every last emotional drop. Ben’s own words don’t quite synchronize with his wife’s,” she said.

Judi added, “It has been obvious from his body language during their first romance and again now during their constant PDAs both on the red carpet and in the streets that Ben is not a huge fan of being under constant press surveillance.”

Prince Harry breathes 'energy' as leader with 'unpredictable' mindset
Prince Harry breathes 'energy' as leader with 'unpredictable' mindset
'Star Wars' animation future hinges on Lucasfilm nod
'Star Wars' animation future hinges on Lucasfilm nod
Victoria Beckham sidelines son Romeo for Mia Regan?
Victoria Beckham sidelines son Romeo for Mia Regan?
Candace Owens hails Beyoncé while disses Taylor Swift video
Candace Owens hails Beyoncé while disses Taylor Swift
Prince Harry issued ‘grave warning' over Meghan Markle
Prince Harry issued ‘grave warning' over Meghan Markle
Prince William, Prince George do not want to be 'King?': Desire this instead
Prince William, Prince George do not want to be 'King?': Desire this instead
Dua Lipa reveals the secret behind her iconic red hair
Dua Lipa reveals the secret behind her iconic red hair
Prince William giving Kate Middleton ‘space' after abdominal surgery
Prince William giving Kate Middleton ‘space' after abdominal surgery
Kanye West ‘Vultures 1' is one of his lowest selling albums ever to rule charts
Kanye West ‘Vultures 1' is one of his lowest selling albums ever to rule charts
Dolly Parton plays peacemaker between Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus video
Dolly Parton plays peacemaker between Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift sparks a new 'satanic' controversy after father's allegations video
Taylor Swift sparks a new 'satanic' controversy after father's allegations
Bruce Willis' wife promotes caregivers role: 'Unsung heroes'
Bruce Willis' wife promotes caregivers role: 'Unsung heroes'