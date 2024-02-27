Jennifer Lopez paid homage to Ben Affleck in her new media series 'The Greatest Love Story Never Told'

Jennifer Lopez forces 'uncomfortable' Ben Affleck for media presence: Expert

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s new documentary has prompted a body language expert to compare them with Kanye West and Bianca Censori.

After her semi autobiographical documentary This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, the 54-year-old pop star released another homage named The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which she dedicated to her Batman actor.

Despite declaring her love for Ben, Jennifer also admitted that he feels “uncomfortable” being her muse.

Agreeing with his wife, Ben also admitted that he did not want to be part of her autobiographical documentary.

A body language expert Judi James told Daily Mail that Jennifer seems to be “squeezing maximum drama out of her truth"' while making Ben so “uncomfortable” that he comes on as “childlike.”

“J-Lo's words and her body language overkill music soundtrack draining every last emotional drop. Ben’s own words don’t quite synchronize with his wife’s,” she said.

Judi added, “It has been obvious from his body language during their first romance and again now during their constant PDAs both on the red carpet and in the streets that Ben is not a huge fan of being under constant press surveillance.”