Tuesday, February 27, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Kanye West believes he's not alone in Adidas fight

Soon, Kanye West's outburst against Adidas over the Yeezy 350 sale hit the internet. Many expressed support for Chicago's rapper, including Snoop Dogg.

It comes after the Power hitmaker called out the German brand for selling the footwear, claiming not to share the profits while suing him simultaneously.

"Anybody who loves Ye would not buy these fake Yeezys I never made these color ways I'm not getting paid off of them and adidas is suing me," he shared.

"All these celebrities and the public will stand against a T shirt or the color of my hat but when yall see me have my children hidden from me or see an actual Fortune 500 company **** one of your heroes in real life don't nobody say nothing or do nothing," Ye continued.

Under the post, the Drop It Like It's Hot rapper commented, "speak ya truth."

The 46-year-old shared the screenshot on his wall with caption, "Thank you everybody for supporting me on this fight with adidas Thank you Snoop and thank you to all my fans Your words are making a difference right now."

Kanye and Adidas have been locked in a legal battle. After the Yeezy maker ranted against the Jewish community in 2022 — the apparel brand severed ties with him.

