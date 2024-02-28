 
menu
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Dave Bautista wants less idiotic superhero roles

Dave Bautista says open to doing superhero movies but does not want to reprise Drax-like characters

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Dave Bautista wants less idiotic superhero roles
Dave Bautista wants less idiotic superhero roles

Dave Bautista clearly states he wants a role in superhero movies, but it should be important, he stressed, not unlike his previous stint as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy, which he called it "silly."

In a chat with Gizmodo, the former WWE performer said, “When I said that I was done, I was really just done with my journey as Drax.”

“I still have a relationship with Marvel. I’ve seen Kevin Feige again, Lou [D’Esposito] as recently as two weeks ago. And they know that I would be up for a role.”

He continued, “I love the universe — the superhero universe, I love it. I’m a fan. So, Marvel or DC, if they call, I would answer the phone. And if the role makes sense, I’d be all over it.”

Explaining his choice, Dave said, “I just would like the opportunity to do a bigger role, a different role.”

“Maybe a deeper role. I’d love to have the opportunity to play, like, an ominous villain in the superhero universe. I’m not done with it. But my journey with Drax is over.”

Dave previously called his character Drax “silly” after he expressed frustration over doing the role.

“It wasn’t all pleasant,” he told GQ. “It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy — it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff.”

