Bradley Cooper recently bought a house near Gigi Hadid's residence to stay close with her

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid are 'serious' about their future: Insider

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are currently under serious discussions about their future.

The update comes after the Maestro star bought a house near the supermodel’s residence amid rumors of proposing to her for marriage.

Speaking to Closer magazine, the insider had claimed, “He’s been totally swept off his feet and proudly boasts how he’s hit the jackpot as she’s stunningly intelligent and beautiful, both inside and out.”

Now another source tells Entertainment Tonight that Bradley and Gigi have already discussed their future plans together.

“Their relationship is serious. They are great at communicating with each other in a healthy, open, and honest way. They are excited about moving forward,” the tipster shared.

Moreover, the couple also has their families' "unwavering" support.

“Everyone around them sees their natural connection. Their relationship is easy, fun, and normal. They bond over family, friends, conversations about life, parenting, living in the public eye, humor, and more," the source claimed.

They added: "The two have a synergy and understanding with regard to all these things and it connects them in a deep way."