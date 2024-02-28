 
menu
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid are 'serious' about their future: Insider

Bradley Cooper recently bought a house near Gigi Hadid's residence to stay close with her

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid are serious about their future: Insider
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid are 'serious' about their future: Insider

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are currently under serious discussions about their future.

The update comes after the Maestro star bought a house near the supermodel’s residence amid rumors of proposing to her for marriage.

Speaking to Closer magazine, the insider had claimed, “He’s been totally swept off his feet and proudly boasts how he’s hit the jackpot as she’s stunningly intelligent and beautiful, both inside and out.”

Now another source tells Entertainment Tonight that Bradley and Gigi have already discussed their future plans together.

“Their relationship is serious. They are great at communicating with each other in a healthy, open, and honest way. They are excited about moving forward,” the tipster shared.

Moreover, the couple also has their families' "unwavering" support.

“Everyone around them sees their natural connection. Their relationship is easy, fun, and normal. They bond over family, friends, conversations about life, parenting, living in the public eye, humor, and more," the source claimed.

They added: "The two have a synergy and understanding with regard to all these things and it connects them in a deep way."

Bella Hadid loses major contract amid new brand release
Bella Hadid loses major contract amid new brand release
Prince Harry US visa in trouble, could move to THIS country with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry US visa in trouble, could move to THIS country with Meghan Markle
Lady Gabriella's husband Thomas Kingston passes away at 45
Lady Gabriella's husband Thomas Kingston passes away at 45
Dave Bautista wants less idiotic superhero roles
Dave Bautista wants less idiotic superhero roles
Ben Affleck age shames Jennifer Lopez in new documentary?
Ben Affleck age shames Jennifer Lopez in new documentary?
Kanye West believes he's not alone in Adidas fight
Kanye West believes he's not alone in Adidas fight
Rebecca Ferguson recalls getting 'emotionally abused' by a popular co-star
Rebecca Ferguson recalls getting 'emotionally abused' by a popular co-star
Ariana Grande breaks silence on hate over Ethan Slater romance
Ariana Grande breaks silence on hate over Ethan Slater romance
Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham turning to casual romance?
Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham turning to casual romance?
Jennifer Lopez forces 'uncomfortable' Ben Affleck for media presence: Expert
Jennifer Lopez forces 'uncomfortable' Ben Affleck for media presence: Expert
Prince Harry breathes 'energy' as leader with 'unpredictable' mindset
Prince Harry breathes 'energy' as leader with 'unpredictable' mindset
'Star Wars' animation future hinges on Lucasfilm nod
'Star Wars' animation future hinges on Lucasfilm nod