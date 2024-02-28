 
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Eddie Driscoll was known for his roles in 'Entourage', 'Desperate Housewives' and 'This Is Us'

Melanie Walker

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

'Mad Men' actor Eddie Driscoll breathes his last at 60

Mad Men actor Eddie Driscoll has passed away at the age of 60.

Also known for his roles in Entourage and Sex and the City, Eddie died in Los Angeles on December 15 after a long battle with stomach cancer.

His long-time friend and fellow co-star Jimmy Palumbo confirmed his death and told PEOPLE that he was "a real talent."

"He could do it all – sing, dance, act, comedy. He worked all the time. He was always booking work. Everyone that worked with him loved him,” he shared.

Talking about his illness, Jimmy added, "It got tough there at the end, but he was a trooper. He hung on as long as he could.”

Eddie suffered a saddle pulmonary embolism is defined as "a life-threatening condition characterized by a large blood clot that lodges at the bifurcation of the pulmonary artery, obstructing blood flow to both lungs” by Yale Medicine.

Eddie, who studied acting at the Burt Reynolds Institute for Film & Theatre in North Palm Beach, Florida also appeared in other TV shows like Desperate Housewives, This Is Us and Days of Our Lives.

