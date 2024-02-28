 
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle cleverly ‘buttered up' Queen Elizabeth II in her favour

Meghan Markle used her charms to bring herself in Queen Elizabeth II good books.

Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Meghan Markle had her ways to impress Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duchess of Sussex ‘buttered up’ Her Majesty in her favour.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward tells Newsweek: "I was so surprised when I heard the Queen liked Meghan but she did. Meghan's a smart lady whatever people think of her."

Ms Seward then revealed: "She knew exactly how to butter up the Queen. Even Harry gave us a little glimpse of it by the dogs,"

Meghan herself fondly spoke about the Queen during one of her former interviews.

She exclaimed: "It's incredible, I think, you know, to be able to meet her through [Harry's] lens, not just with this honour and respect for her as the monarch, but the love that he has for her as his grandmother.

"All of those layers have been so important for me so that when I met her I had such a deep understanding and of course incredible respect for being able to have that time with her.

"And we've had a really – she's – she's an incredible woman," Meghan noted.

