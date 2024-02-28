 
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Piers Morgan raises concerns as Prince William pulls out of memorial service for godfather

Piers Morgan has reacted after Kensington Palace refused to disclose further information over Prince William’s absence

Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has expressed his concerns after Prince William pulled out of a memorial service for his godfather, King Constantine of Greece, at the eleventh hour, citing “personal” reasons.

Piers Morgan shared his concerns over X, formerly Twitter handle.

Read More: Prince Harry will have to pursue path of reconciliation for ‘years' with Royals

The outspoken journalist was commenting on royal expert Chris Ship’s tweet which reads: “The Prince of Wales is no longer attending the memorial service this morning for his godfather King Constantine of Greece.

“Prince William's office will not say why, other than it's a "personal matter". They did say Kate continues to be "doing well".”

Reacting to it, Morgan said: “Very strange, and rather concerning. The Palace should offer more clarity.”

In another tweet, Piers Morgan said: “So, what could be more important than paying respects to his Godfather? It can't be a small thing.”

Meanwhile, Kensington Palace has refused to disclose further information over Prince William’s absence but insisted that Kate Middleton, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, “continues to be doing well”.

