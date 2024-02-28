 
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry will have to pursue path of reconciliation for ‘years' with Royals

Prince Harry told his feud with the Royal family would not be ‘healed’ overnight amid reconciliation rumours

Prince Harry will have to pursue “path of reconciliation with the Royal family for “years” before they would even consider the idea to put the feud behind.

Since the Duke of Sussex was informed of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, he has been hinting at his desire to end the rift with his estranged family.

However, after years if scathing attacks against his father, brother Prince William, sister-in-law Kate Middleton and stepmom Queen Camilla, it seems unlikely.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry's true feelings about King Charles abdication laid bare

Speaking on the matter, expert Jack Royston said on the Royal Report podcast, "I think this is not a situation that's going to be healed overnight and is one that is going to require persistence over a long period of time.”

Royston added, "I think he's going to have to pursue this path of reconciliation, maybe even for years before the family are even willing to entertain the idea of actually trusting him again and opening up and kind of telling secrets and things like that."

"They need to see with their own eyes that the things they tell him do not end up on Netflix or in a book or on a podcast," he said of the royal family.

