Amazon slams back at copyright lawsuit and AI abuse

Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Amazon Studios has strongly rebutted copyright claims made by R. Lance Hill and deemed them false.

Road House’s original writer R. Lance Hill sparked speculation when he filed a lawsuit against MGM Studios and Amazon. He claims that Artificial Intelligence was used to replicate the actors’ voices from the original movie Road House in order to meet production deadlines to secure potential copyright issues.

Nonetheless, Amazon snapped back at these allegations and asserted, “The lawsuit filed by R. Lance Hill regarding Road House today is completely without merit and numerous allegations are categorically false.”, an insider told EW.

The source also shared that the studio strictly advised filmmakers to restrict AI integration till early editing stages and remove it from the final cut.

“The film does not use any AI in place of actors’ voices. We look forward to defending ourselves against these claims.”, the insider revealed.

As the release date for Road House remake draws closer, dispute intensifies as Hill seeks declaratory relief and a court order to block the movie’s release.

It is pertinent to note that the disputed Road House remake is directed by Doug Liman and stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Conor McGregor, Daniela Melchior, Ellie, Billy Magnussen, and many more and is slated for release on 8 March 2024. 

