Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Sarah Ferguson spotted with Prince Andrew for first time after cancer diagnosis

Sarah Ferguson confirmed last month that she had been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer

Sarah Ferguson was spotted with her former husband Prince Andrew in public for the first time after she was diagnosed with second cancer recently.

Prince Andrew and Sarah were pictured arriving at the St George's Chapel as the former couple attended the Service of Thanksgiving for the life of King Constantine of Greece.

Andrew and Sarah’s elder daughter Princess Beatrice was also present.

According to a report by GB News, Prince Andrew sat in the front row at St George's Chapel beside the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Timothy Laurence, Princess Anne and Queen Camilla.

However, his ex-wife, Sarah was seen sitting in the second row beside the Duke and Duchess of Kent, and Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

This is Sarah Ferguson’s first public appearance alongside Prince Andrew following her second cancer diagnosis recently.

Sarah confirmed last month that she had been taking some time to herself as she had been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, her second cancer diagnosis within a year after she was diagnosed with breast cancer last summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. 

