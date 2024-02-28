Ozzy Osbourne defends Kanye West's rebuke

 
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Ozzy Osbourne has no second thoughts about calling out Kanye West for using a Black Sabbath sample in his album, Vultures 1, without permission.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, the band's frontman said, "Well, nobody else would ***** do it, did they?"

He continued, "With the current state of affairs, you don't need anybody starting people on discrimination of any kind."

"It's wrong. It's just wrong. There's enough *** aggravation, and he shouldn't say anything [like what he has]," referring to his controversial statements in the past.

Earlier this month, the leading musician publicly slammed the Chicago rapper for using Black Sabbath's Iron Man in new album.

"HE IS AN ANTISEMITE," he tweeted. "I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN."

Likewise, Ozzy's wife, Sharon Osbourne, flayed Kanye over his act. "We get so many requests for these songs, and when we saw that request, we just said no way."

She continued, "The simple thing is, we don't want to be associated with a hater. To spread hate the way he does, it shouldn't be allowed. All the excuses — he's bipolar or whatever — doesn't change that. It's like, **** you, basically."

