Kendall Jenner reconciled with Devin Booker two months after breaking up with Bad Bunny

Inside Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker reconciled romance

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are “actively speaking and meeting” with each other after reconciling their romance earlier this month.



The supermodel was linked to the NBA player two months after she parted ways from Bad Bunny. The two are taking their reconciled romance slowly, a source previously revealed.

Sharing insight into their reconciled romance, a source told Entertainment Tonight, "Right now, they're trying to figure things out” and "are actively speaking and seeing one another."

"Kendall and Devin have always had a thing for each other and care about each other," the source added. "Kendall's family is supportive and like Devin for her.”

“They appreciate that he has always treated her with the utmost respect,” the tipster said.

Previously, a report by TMZ also claimed that The Kardashians star and Booker have been "spending more time together lately" but have no intentions to make their reunion public anytime soon.

A tipster close to the publication revealed that Jenner and Booker are not "exclusive" and don't want to "rush into anything” as they navigate their relationship.