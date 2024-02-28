 
menu
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon take first big step in love

Reports suggest Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are living under the same roof

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon take first big step in love
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon take first big step in love

After over a year of dating, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon reportedly have taken the big step of living together, as the latter was found mainly at the megastar's home.

"They moved in together a few weeks ago," a mole squealed. Insiders spilled to Us Weekly the reactions from the Oscar's winner inner circle, "Friends say she's a very good influence on him," noting, "Brad is so in love and happier than he's been in a long time."

A separate source gives insight into the Fury actor's involvement with her girlfriend.

"He has a cheeky smile every time he is around her," a bird chirped to PEOPLE.

The tipster tattled, sharing about the duo's seriousness about their relationship, "He is happy to live with her too. They were spending a lot of time at Brad's. It only made sense for her to move in."

"Their relationship is serious. This is Brad's first girlfriend since the divorce. He didn't settle, and it's paying off. He loves dating Ines."

In the meantime, Brad and Ines were first reported to be romantically involved in November 2022.

Jason Isbell wittily reflects on 'mistakes' amid music success
Jason Isbell wittily reflects on 'mistakes' amid music success
Gary Sinise son, Mac Sinise breathes his last at 33
Gary Sinise son, Mac Sinise breathes his last at 33
Kate Hudson faces what every parent has to encounter
Kate Hudson faces what every parent has to encounter
Dwayne Johnson reacts to Sarah Ferguson's traumatic experience with co-star
Dwayne Johnson reacts to Sarah Ferguson's traumatic experience with co-star
Isabella Rossellini drops amusing fact about filming with Adam Sandler
Isabella Rossellini drops amusing fact about filming with Adam Sandler
Inside Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker reconciled romance
Inside Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker reconciled romance
Jennifer Lopez spills on middle child woes
Jennifer Lopez spills on middle child woes
Drew Barrymore, Christina Aguilera share naughty confessions
Drew Barrymore, Christina Aguilera share naughty confessions
Prince Harry talks about ‘courage' as he loses security battle
Prince Harry talks about ‘courage' as he loses security battle
Jimmy Kimmel feels like Travis Kelce's team ahead of Oscars
Jimmy Kimmel feels like Travis Kelce's team ahead of Oscars
King Charles' hope to meet Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet dashed video
King Charles' hope to meet Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet dashed
Prince Harry confused why Royals are not happy he's prepared to forgive them video
Prince Harry confused why Royals are not happy he's prepared to forgive them