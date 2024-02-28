Reports suggest Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are living under the same roof

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon take first big step in love

After over a year of dating, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon reportedly have taken the big step of living together, as the latter was found mainly at the megastar's home.



"They moved in together a few weeks ago," a mole squealed. Insiders spilled to Us Weekly the reactions from the Oscar's winner inner circle, "Friends say she's a very good influence on him," noting, "Brad is so in love and happier than he's been in a long time."

A separate source gives insight into the Fury actor's involvement with her girlfriend.

"He has a cheeky smile every time he is around her," a bird chirped to PEOPLE.

The tipster tattled, sharing about the duo's seriousness about their relationship, "He is happy to live with her too. They were spending a lot of time at Brad's. It only made sense for her to move in."

"Their relationship is serious. This is Brad's first girlfriend since the divorce. He didn't settle, and it's paying off. He loves dating Ines."

In the meantime, Brad and Ines were first reported to be romantically involved in November 2022.