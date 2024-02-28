 
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Melanie Walker

Dwayne Johnson reacts to Sarah Ferguson's traumatic experience with co-star

Dwayne Johnson retweeted Sarah Ferguson's video from a recent interview

Melanie Walker

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Dwayne Johnson reacts to Sarah Ferguson's traumatic experience with co-star

Dwayne Johnson had a fierce response to Rebecca Ferguson’s experience with a rude co-star.

The former WWE icon’s statement comes after the actress revealed on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast that she once got yelled at by an actor.

“I remember there was a moment and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out,” she recalled.

Rebecca added: “And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at. But because this person was number one on a call sheet, there was no safety net for me. So no one had my back. And I would cry walking off set.”

While she did not reveal the identity of the actor, the 40-year-old actress did rule out Hugh Jackman or Tom Cruise who she starred alongside in The Greatest Showman and Mission Impossible respectively.

Retweeting the podcast clip on X (formerly known as Twitter), Dwayne penned: “Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bullshit. Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set. I love that woman.”

“I’d like to find out who did this,” he added.

