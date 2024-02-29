Auli'i Cravalho's announcement comes after Disney CEO announced the movie's sequel

Auli'i Cravalho makes exciting announcement ahead of 'Moana' sequel

Moana actress Auli'i Cravalho took to her social media for an exciting announcement.

On Tuesday, the 23-year-old actress shared a video on her Instagram feed after Disney announced the film's sequel in the first week of February.

Standing in front of Disney's Roy E. Disney Animation Building in Burbank, California, Auli'i announced that she’ll be reprising the role of the titular character.

“The feeling when you're officially returning to Motunui. We’re sailing WAY beyond the reef this November… #Moana2,” she penned.

Her announcement comes after she refused to play the character in the live-action project for Disney Plus, which was initially set to be a TV series.

However, she changed her mind after Disney CEO Bob Iger decided to transform it into a full-length sequel of the movie instead.

"Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise. We can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when Moana 2 comes to the theaters on 27 November,” he announced.

The plot will be set around Moana’s mission to reach the remote areas of Oceania, through the hazardous, long-lost waters, after hearing an unexpected call from her navigational ancestors.