Thursday, February 29, 2024
Melanie Walker

Jessica Biel 'handcuffs' Justin Timberlake ahead of tour

Reports suggest Jessica Biel hands down the rules for Justin Timberlake to follow at the world tour

Melanie Walker

Thursday, February 29, 2024

After Justin Timberlake's 2019 cheating scandal, Jessica Biel is reportedly making sure to restrict her husband ahead of a forthcoming world tour — to avoid the untoward incident.

Well-placed sources reveal that the 42-year-old had been instructed about the conditions the Friends With Benefits star to follow before his tour in April.

However, the insiders did not go into the specifics of the restrictions, but the mole squealed to In Touch, "She's resigned herself to having to let go of the reins and trust him."

However, another source painted a rosy picture of the pair, especially after Britney Spears leveled serious allegations against him of cheating and forced abortion.

"Things are going well between Justin and Jess. They have each other's back and are each other's biggest fans when it comes to their careers," the bird chirped.

Apart from that, the couple sought therapy together. Insiders told The Entertainment Tonight, "They make sure to have a good balance and occasionally will see a therapist for a check in." 

"Justin is always making Jessica laugh and is a great husband. He worships her."

